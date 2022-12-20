Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $230.29 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 742.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

