WeBuy (WE) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

WeBuy (WE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $13.22 or 0.00079092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $578.21 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

