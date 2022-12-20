Well Done LLC Acquires 11,240 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 300,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. 137,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,706. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

