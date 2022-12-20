Well Done LLC Acquires 4,979 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 296.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,964 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IAK traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,697. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $94.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52.

