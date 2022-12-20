Well Done LLC Has $35.78 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 8.7% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 775,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35,969 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.34. 939,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

