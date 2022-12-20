Well Done LLC Invests $207,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $940,000.

DFUV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. 4,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,009. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80.

