Well Done LLC Purchases 1,819 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises 2.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ACWV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.26. 173,251 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.65.

