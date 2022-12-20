Well Done LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEMV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 303.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,650,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,285 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,853,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,196.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,524 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,807,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% during the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS EEMV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. 1,123,829 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84.

