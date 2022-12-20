Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,819 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395,355. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.32.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

