Well Done LLC Sells 16,364 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. 280,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.