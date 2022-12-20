Well Done LLC Sells 560 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:QVAL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,992 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $33.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73.

