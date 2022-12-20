Well Done LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.90. 3,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,849. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

