West Bancorporation Inc. Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $185.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

