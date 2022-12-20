West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,806. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.