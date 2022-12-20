West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $134,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $20,412,977 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.02. 5,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $531.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.97. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.