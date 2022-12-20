West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

NYSE:GE traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $80.06. The stock had a trading volume of 109,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

