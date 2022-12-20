West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 196 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,450 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 281.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 223,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,063,000 after acquiring an additional 164,922 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.16. 8,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

