West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives $271.67 Average PT from Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $4,412,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $228.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.80. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.