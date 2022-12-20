Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WIA opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

