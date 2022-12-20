Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE WIA opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.