Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.12 None Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WIW opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.62.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
