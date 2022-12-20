Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.12 None Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WIW opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

