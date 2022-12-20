Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PAI stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

