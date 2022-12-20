WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

WestRock Trading Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in WestRock by 86.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 95,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 44,122 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in WestRock by 5.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in WestRock by 86.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $388,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

