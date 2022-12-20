Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGYF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 61,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

