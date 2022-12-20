Whitestone REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

WSR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 265,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

