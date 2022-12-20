WINkLink Price Hits $0.0001 (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $74.66 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.99 or 0.05333465 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00493500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.98 or 0.29240091 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007777 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $8,561,464.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.