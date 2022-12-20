WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 55,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 102,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2,591.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 798,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 373,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 423,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter.

