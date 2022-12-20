WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 55,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 102,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
