Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Tops $0.0080

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $181.09 million and approximately $16,878.11 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.97 or 0.05281372 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00497664 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.86 or 0.29486855 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.