Wrapped Velas Price Hits $0.0225 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $51.36 million and approximately $10,892.50 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02313919 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $22,987.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

