XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.24.

XPO Logistics Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE XPO opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 296.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,614 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,503,000 after purchasing an additional 596,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

