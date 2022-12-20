XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $50.40 million and $671,303.92 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.04 or 0.05183333 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00496894 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.17 or 0.29441202 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,336,010 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

