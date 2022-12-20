Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00003708 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $69.16 million and approximately $91,512.03 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

