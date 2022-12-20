Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.82.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 167,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $2,822,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.