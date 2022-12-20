Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.82.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 167,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $2,822,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

