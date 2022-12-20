Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.84.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

