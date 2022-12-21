10,435 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

