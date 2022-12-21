12,727 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

FTXG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 107,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,442. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

