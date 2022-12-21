12,727 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
FTXG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 107,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,442. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.