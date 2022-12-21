16,355 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,286,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,705. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

