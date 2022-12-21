1,661 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.3 %

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,561. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

