17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Up 35.2%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) was up 35.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 1,618,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 968% from the average daily volume of 151,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
17 Education & Technology Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.