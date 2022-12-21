17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Up 35.2%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) was up 35.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 1,618,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 968% from the average daily volume of 151,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

17 Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Portland Ltd boosted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 57.6% in the third quarter. Portland Ltd now owns 461,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 168,832 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

