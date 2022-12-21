19,561 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 920,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,867,000 after purchasing an additional 518,175 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. 14,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,904. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund's index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace.

