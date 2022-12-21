2,004 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.21. 43,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,990. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.59 and a 200-day moving average of $240.41.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.