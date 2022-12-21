21,219 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. Fastenal comprises about 0.7% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

