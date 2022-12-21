2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $528.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

