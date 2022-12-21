3,066 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ROK opened at $254.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $350.98.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.21, for a total transaction of $114,387.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,594.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

