3,447 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after purchasing an additional 435,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,782. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

