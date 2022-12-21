3,544 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,544 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,078. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

