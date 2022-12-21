3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.