56,500 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,702.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,183,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,606 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $3,485,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 107.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 888,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 461,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of WTI opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.03%. The firm had revenue of $266.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

