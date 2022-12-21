5,792 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,792 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Zions Bancorporation, National Association comprises approximately 1.1% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.8% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 28,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

