8,635 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 2,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,964. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

