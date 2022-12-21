9,803 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

